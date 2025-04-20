403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Israeli Soldier’s Father Accuses Netanyahu of Giving up on Hostages
(MENAFN) Hagai Angrest, the father of an Israeli soldier detained in Gaza, sharply criticized Premier Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday, asserting that the prime minister has forsaken the hostages in order to extend the conflict for his own political benefit.
“We listened to Netanyahu’s words from the Hostages Square [in Tel Aviv], and we are deeply disappointed,” Angrest said in an interview with a news agency.
His comments reflect growing frustration among families of captives, who feel that the government is not doing enough to secure their release.
Angrest emphasized that, globally, there is a unified call for a truce and for securing the freedom of the hostages. However, he argued that Israel’s leader appears to be turning his back on the detained soldiers, while dispatching additional troops into combat.
“We were told this war would not end without them. But now it seems Netanyahu is choosing his political survival over the lives of those in captivity,” he stated.
“The entire country supports bringing the hostages back.”
In a national address on Saturday evening, Netanyahu insisted that continuing the military offensive in Gaza was unavoidable, claiming a truce agreement with Hamas would “undermine the gains of the war.”
He maintained that Hamas had declined an offer which involved freeing approximately half of the surviving Israeli captives along with the remains of deceased ones, in return for ending the war — a proposal Netanyahu deemed “unacceptable.”
Just days earlier, on Thursday, Khalil Al-Hayya, the senior Hamas official in Gaza, expressed a willingness to enter comprehensive talks.
He said the group is ready to release all Israeli hostages in return for a complete ceasefire, a full Israeli military pullout from Gaza, the beginning of reconstruction, and the removal of the blockade.
“We listened to Netanyahu’s words from the Hostages Square [in Tel Aviv], and we are deeply disappointed,” Angrest said in an interview with a news agency.
His comments reflect growing frustration among families of captives, who feel that the government is not doing enough to secure their release.
Angrest emphasized that, globally, there is a unified call for a truce and for securing the freedom of the hostages. However, he argued that Israel’s leader appears to be turning his back on the detained soldiers, while dispatching additional troops into combat.
“We were told this war would not end without them. But now it seems Netanyahu is choosing his political survival over the lives of those in captivity,” he stated.
“The entire country supports bringing the hostages back.”
In a national address on Saturday evening, Netanyahu insisted that continuing the military offensive in Gaza was unavoidable, claiming a truce agreement with Hamas would “undermine the gains of the war.”
He maintained that Hamas had declined an offer which involved freeing approximately half of the surviving Israeli captives along with the remains of deceased ones, in return for ending the war — a proposal Netanyahu deemed “unacceptable.”
Just days earlier, on Thursday, Khalil Al-Hayya, the senior Hamas official in Gaza, expressed a willingness to enter comprehensive talks.
He said the group is ready to release all Israeli hostages in return for a complete ceasefire, a full Israeli military pullout from Gaza, the beginning of reconstruction, and the removal of the blockade.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment