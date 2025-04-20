Driverless Taxis In Dubai: China's Baidu To Begin Testing With 50 Cabs, Rollout By 2026

Dubai will soon trial Baidu's autonomous ride-hailing service, Apollo, leading to the official launch of the driverless taxis in 2026.

The emirate's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to roll out the autonomous taxis on a "large scale" .

Apollo Go will deploy the latest generation of its RT6, specifically designed for autonomous mobility services. These vehicles have 40 sensors and detectors to“ensure the highest standards” of automation and safety.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

“This model has already achieved remarkable success and garnered widespread acclaim from users in China,” the RTA said. The data collection and testing phase will commence with 50 vehicles in the coming months, gradually expanding to 1,000 autonomous taxis over the next three years.

This launch marks Apollo Go's first international expansion in the testing and operation of autonomous vehicles outside mainland China and Hong Kong.

To date, the company has logged over 150 million kilometres of safe driving. It has also completed more than 10 million autonomous trips, making it the world's largest operator of autonomous vehicle fleets.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, chairman of the Board of Executive Directors at the RTA, highlighted after months of testing, autonomous technology is now a reality. Dubai has set an ambitious goal to convert 25 per cent of all trips in Dubai into autonomous journeys by 2030. The RTA has been conducting operational trials of autonomous vehicles since 2016.

“RTA is committed to enhancing Dubai's global leadership in autonomous mobility by trialling various types of autonomous vehicles , air taxis, and marine transport,“ said Al Tayer.

Ahmed Hashim Bahrozyan, CEO of Public Transport Agency, said self-driving transport will offer freedom of movement to those currently unable to drive, such as children and the elderly.

“It will also save considerable time and effort, while enhancing road safety. The future of transportation lies in autonomous driving technologies, which will become an essential part of how people move.”