Zelensky Proposes Extended Ceasefire in Response to Putin’s 30-Hour Easter Truce
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has proposed extending a 30-hour Easter ceasefire initially declared by Russian President Vladimir Putin, suggesting Ukraine is open to prolonging the truce if Moscow respects it beyond the set timeframe.
In a late Saturday post on his social media, Zelensky emphasized that the responsibility for upholding the ceasefire primarily lies with Russia. He added that Ukraine would reciprocate only if Moscow honors the truce. “If Russia is now suddenly ready to really join the format of complete and unconditional ceasefire, Ukraine will act in a reciprocal way – as it will be from the Russian side. Silence in response to silence, strikes in response to strikes,” Zelensky remerked. He further noted that Ukraine would consider extending the truce beyond the 30-hour period if it holds.
Earlier, Russian President Putin announced the temporary ceasefire would begin at 18:00 Moscow time on Saturday and last until midnight on April 21. He instructed Russian forces to remain on high alert and be prepared “to respond to any violations or provocations” from Ukrainian forces. The truce was based on a previous agreement regarding energy infrastructure, which the Russian Ministry of Defense claims Ukraine has breached around 100 times since its inception on March 18.
