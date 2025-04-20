403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
THIS AKSHAYA TRITIYA TANISHQ UNVEILS THE FINEST CRAFTSMANSHIP WITH AN INTRICATE KUNDAN COLLECTION
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) April 2025: As the auspicious festival of Akshaya Tritiya approaches, Tanishq, India’s largest jewellery retail brand from the House of Tata, unveils its latest Kundan Stories Collection, celebrating artisanal gold craftsmanship through exquisite design and unparalleled artistry. With Akshaya Tritiya and the summer wedding season on the horizon, this collection underscores Tanis’q’s commitment to offering intricately handcrafted masterpieces that seamlessly blend heritage with contemporary elegance. With designs that capture the beauty and celebration of special occasions in the life of the Indian woman, Tanishq aims to be an integral part of her journey.
Drawing inspiration from I’dia’s diverse cultural heritage and the Tanishq woman, each ornament in the Kundan Stories Collection is handcrafted over 200 hours, reinforcing T’nishq’s legacy of unparalleled craftsmanship and trust. The collection features regal Kundan designs enriched with takkar ka kaam, talaf, ghungroo bunching, wire work, pearl bunching, and progressive die-stamping techniques, ensuring a perfect balance between tradition and modern refinement. Akshaya Tritiya is deeply rooted in cultural traditions, signifies auspicious beginnings and aligns with the evolving demand for jewellery that merges heritage with artistry and long-term value. As consumer preferences shift towards uniquely crafted gold jewellery, the collection serves as an integral part of cherished celebrations, symbolizing prosperity and timeless elegance.
With the summer wedding season approaching, the Kundan Stories Collection seamlessly complements the modern Indian bride, offering the perfect balance of traditional elegance and contemporary appeal. As wedding season takes center stage, Kundan blends effortlessly with the modern bride, showcasi’g brand’s high-quality offerings of intricate designs that reflect timeless beauty. Tanishq continues to set new benchmarks in high-craftsmanship gold jewellery, making it the go-to brand for brides seeking a fusion of tradition and innovation.
Pelki Tshering, Chief Marketing Officer, Tanishq, said, "At Tanishq, every piece is a story, shaped by the hands of our Karigars and inspired by the spirit of the Tanishq woman. For a season of new beginnings, our new collection Kundan Stories blends heritage with modern elegance, celebrates the timeless beauty of traditional craft, and reimagines the jewellery for her world today. As more customers seek meaningful, high-value pieces, we are seeing increased adoption of offerings like our Best Gold Rate and exchange old gold programs. Over one lakh brides have chosen us for their big day — a trust we hold close, as we continue to craft jewellery th’t’s as meaningful as the moments it celebra”es.”
To elevate the festive shopping experience, Tanishq is offering a powerful value proposition with up to 20% off on making charges of gold jewellery and diamond jewellery value, along with 101 off per gram on gold purchases. Customers can also benefit from Gold Rate Protection by booking in advance and stay shielded from price hikes. Adding to the value, Tanishq assures 100% exchange value on old gold brought from any jeweller, reinforcing trust, flexibility, and smart gold buying this season.
Discover Tanishq’s Kundan Stories collection at all Tanishq stores in Delhi NCR, Haryana, Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Mumbai. With a promise of artistry, heritage, and unmatched design, customers can now experience exquisite jewellery where every piece is a masterpiece of art and tradition.
Drawing inspiration from I’dia’s diverse cultural heritage and the Tanishq woman, each ornament in the Kundan Stories Collection is handcrafted over 200 hours, reinforcing T’nishq’s legacy of unparalleled craftsmanship and trust. The collection features regal Kundan designs enriched with takkar ka kaam, talaf, ghungroo bunching, wire work, pearl bunching, and progressive die-stamping techniques, ensuring a perfect balance between tradition and modern refinement. Akshaya Tritiya is deeply rooted in cultural traditions, signifies auspicious beginnings and aligns with the evolving demand for jewellery that merges heritage with artistry and long-term value. As consumer preferences shift towards uniquely crafted gold jewellery, the collection serves as an integral part of cherished celebrations, symbolizing prosperity and timeless elegance.
With the summer wedding season approaching, the Kundan Stories Collection seamlessly complements the modern Indian bride, offering the perfect balance of traditional elegance and contemporary appeal. As wedding season takes center stage, Kundan blends effortlessly with the modern bride, showcasi’g brand’s high-quality offerings of intricate designs that reflect timeless beauty. Tanishq continues to set new benchmarks in high-craftsmanship gold jewellery, making it the go-to brand for brides seeking a fusion of tradition and innovation.
Pelki Tshering, Chief Marketing Officer, Tanishq, said, "At Tanishq, every piece is a story, shaped by the hands of our Karigars and inspired by the spirit of the Tanishq woman. For a season of new beginnings, our new collection Kundan Stories blends heritage with modern elegance, celebrates the timeless beauty of traditional craft, and reimagines the jewellery for her world today. As more customers seek meaningful, high-value pieces, we are seeing increased adoption of offerings like our Best Gold Rate and exchange old gold programs. Over one lakh brides have chosen us for their big day — a trust we hold close, as we continue to craft jewellery th’t’s as meaningful as the moments it celebra”es.”
To elevate the festive shopping experience, Tanishq is offering a powerful value proposition with up to 20% off on making charges of gold jewellery and diamond jewellery value, along with 101 off per gram on gold purchases. Customers can also benefit from Gold Rate Protection by booking in advance and stay shielded from price hikes. Adding to the value, Tanishq assures 100% exchange value on old gold brought from any jeweller, reinforcing trust, flexibility, and smart gold buying this season.
Discover Tanishq’s Kundan Stories collection at all Tanishq stores in Delhi NCR, Haryana, Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Mumbai. With a promise of artistry, heritage, and unmatched design, customers can now experience exquisite jewellery where every piece is a masterpiece of art and tradition.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment