The Countdown Is On: One Week to Go Before Dubai Esports and Games Festival 2025 Brings the City’s Most Epic Gaming Celebration
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 18 April 2025: The countdown has officially begun as the city transforms into the ultimate gaming playground for the return of the epic fourth edition of the Dubai Esports and Games Festival (DEF) 2025. Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) from 25 April to 11 May, the region’s largest and most exciting esports and gaming celebration will soon bring 17 days of non-stop action, packed with free-to-play gaming, endless immersive experiences, high-stakes tournaments with prizes worth over AED 500,000, and much more.
Everyone from families and fans to casual players and competitive pros is invited to level up and explore this citywide celebration that brings the gaming universe to life like never before.
PEAK THRILLS AT GAMEEXPO 2025
Among the most highly anticipated events this season is the epic edition of GameExpo, promising something for everyone - whether friends and families looking for a fun day out or casual gamers and esports champions eager to level up. Returning bigger, bolder, and more immersive than ever, the event welcomes all ages, gaming abilities, and interests to enjoy exclusive meet-and-greets with gaming influencers, cosplay championships, eight interactive gaming zones, and a high-octane esports arena at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) Zabeel Halls 2 and 3 from 9 to 11 May.
Brand-new for this year is The Quest IRL Zone, where players can test their real-world reflexes and skills across five thrilling challenges, including the Batak Reaction Challenge, Think Fast Challenge, Buzz Wire Skill of Precision, Maze Challenge, and Shooting Simulator. Also new for this year is the Just Dance Zone in collaboration with Ubisoft, featuring live dance-offs, competitions, giveaways, and the Dubai Just Dance Championship on 11 May for dancers to compete for a chance to win a Nintendo Switch and cash prizes. Ever-popular elements making their return include the Retro Zone, packed with legendary arcade titles like Pac-Man, Space Invaders, and Donkey Kong; the Emirates NBD Family Zone, offering everything from 5v5 PC Fortnite maps to console play on XBOX and Nintendo Switch; and the Main Arena, where the crowd roars for competitive battles in League of Legends, FC25, and PUBG Mobile. Over in the Gaming District, visitors can expect high-energy showdowns, interactive challenges, and so much more; and The Narrows is stacked with the latest exclusive merchandise and collectibles. Lastly, two dedicated talabat F&B Zones will keep the energy high with a wide variety of food options for all tastes.
Cutting-edge gaming and tech experiences from top partners add to the thrill at the Red Bull Gaming Grounds and Web3 Pavilion: Bitget X SWEAT, while Haribo, Gillette, Antifreeze, Nasr Esports Academy, and more partners bring their own unique flair to the event.
Adding to the exhilarating action at GameExpo 2025, Play Beyond gives gaming enthusiasts the chance to witness heart-pounding matchups and high-octane battles amongst regional and global influencers including Abo Flah on 10 and 11 May, along with high-stakes matches and audience challenges. Lucky attendees also have the chance to step onto the main stage and join influencers in dynamic, interactive gameplay for a chance to share the spotlight with the region’s biggest names.
The GameExpo excitement continues with the Dubai Cosplay Championship on 11 May, inviting fans of anime, gaming, and pop culture to bring their favourite characters to life. Featuring a Cosplay Opening Act, Daily Cosplay Catwalk, and the show-stopping Cosplay Competition, this is the ultimate stage for creativity and craftsmanship, with cash prizes and crowd-favourite meet-and-greets. Registration is open until 6 May through the Cosplay Registration Form.
There’s only a final few chances left to enjoy early-bird discounts on tickets. One-day passes can be purchased starting from just AED 29 for students or AED 44 for adults. Fans attending all days of the GameExpo can purchase three-day passes starting from AED 49 for students and AED 99 for adults. Limited Pro Gamer Experience tickets are available for fans looking for special one-day access to GameExpo 2025 including meet-and-greets with gaming influencers, starting from AED 149. Families of six with two adults and four children can book a one-day pass starting from AED 99 or a three-day pass starting from AED 225. Tickets can be booked through Platinumlist.
GameExpo is easy to get to and impossible to miss. DWTC is easily accessible via the Dubai Metro, several RTA bus routes, and taxis. For those choosing to drive, arrival is smooth and simple with ample parking throughout DWTC across over 7,500 spaces at six paid and two free car parks, in addition to onsite valet services. Electric vehicle users can also benefit from dedicated bays with charging stations. GameExpo visitors can also benefit from an AED 5 discount on parking fees.
NON-STOP ACTION IN CITYWIDE TOURNAMENTS
Epic tournaments are woven into every corner of DEF 2025. The DEF PlayStation EAFC 25 Cup brings a thrilling wildcard qualification opportunity for two lucky UAE residents to compete alongside six regional finalists to win their share of $10,000 during live finals hosted at GameExpo on 10 May. Meanwhile, the Yalla Ludo Challenge from 29 April to 6 May rewards mobile gamers with exclusive in-game prizes and leaderboard glory.
With the clock ticking down to one of the most anticipated festivals of the year, this is the moment for fans to rally their crew, plan their visit, and secure their tickets.
Dubai Esports and Games Festival is supported by Strategic Partners which include: du, Dubai Police, Dubai Sports Council, Emirates NBD, Red Bull, Rove, Roxy Cinemas, talabat, and Virgin Radio.
For more information on Dubai Esports and Games Festival 2025, please visit the DEF 2025 website and follow @DubaiFestivals on Instagram, TikTok, and LinkedIn.
