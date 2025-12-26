Paisabazaar, YES Bank Upgrade Paisasave Card With Dining, Travel Benefits

PaisaSave Card

Gurgaon | Mumbai: Paisabazaar, India's largest consumer credit marketplace and free credit score platform, and YES BANK, India's sixth-largest private sector bank, have announced the launch of the upgraded YES BANK Paisabazaar PaisaSave Credit Card. This co-created credit card now offers one of the highest dining and travel cashback benefits in its category.

With a powerful 6% cashback on dining and travel spends, the revamped PaisaSave Credit Card delivers strong value with no joining fee, making it an ideal choice for consumers who are avid travellers, foodies and frequent diners.

ADVERTISEMENT

The upgraded card also offers savings on day-to-day spends and is one of the most rewarding lifestyle credit cards in its segment for new-age India. Customers can earn up to Rs. 3,000 cashback per month through accelerated 6% benefits on dining and travel. Beyond this cap, all spends in these categories continues to earn 1% cashback.

In addition, users can instantly activate a virtual YES BANK PaisaSave RuPay Credit Card, allowing seamless UPI-based credit payments for everyday transactions.

Anil Singh, Country Head – Credit Cards and Merchant Acquiring, YES BANK, said,“As spending on dining and travel continues to grow, credit card users are seeking meaningful rewards that truly add value to these experiences. We are pleased to present the new PaisaSave Credit Card, in partnership with Paisabazaar, which brings premium benefits and propositions designed to elevate everyday financial experiences for consumers across segments.”

Santosh Agarwal, CEO, Paisabazaar, said,“Our co-created strategy with YES BANK remains focused on building digital-first, high-impact products. Conversations with consumers have indicated that cashback continues to be one of the most sought-after propositions in credit cards. With the new PaisaSave Credit Card, we wanted to build an exceptional proposition. The card adds genuine value to a large and growing consumer segment, for whom eating out and travel are an integral part of their lifestyle.”

The card carries no joining fee, and the annual fee of Rs. 499 from the second year onwards can be waived upon achieving Rs. 1.2 lakh in spending in the preceding year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Key Features of the Upgraded YES BANK Paisabazaar PaisaSave Credit Card: