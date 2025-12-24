Search teams enhance efforts at crash site of Libya’s army chief’s jet

403
(MENAFN) According to recent statements, Romania’s head of state observed that the transatlantic alliance is experiencing a shift under US leadership, with strategic and economic priorities now taking precedence over moral considerations. He emphasized that Europe must adapt practical strategies to navigate relations with Washington amid these changing dynamics.
"We shifted from a – in some sense – moral way of doing things to a very pragmatic and economical way of doing things," he remarked, highlighting the transition from value-driven diplomacy to a more results-oriented approach.
The Romanian leader stressed the importance of maintaining strong ties with the United States while warning against any attempts at undemocratic influence over European politics.
"It would be a problem if the US tried to influence politics undemocratically like the Russians are doing," he noted.
Although he acknowledged the pressure from the US for a ceasefire in Ukraine, he remained cautious regarding immediate prospects for peace. He also underlined the significance of the European Union’s €90 billion ($106 billion) joint debt assistance to Kyiv, explaining that it demonstrates that Ukraine can continue its resistance and signals to Moscow that Kyiv will not yield under external pressure.
In addition, he praised recent US sanctions targeting Russian oil companies Rosneft and Lukoil, calling them "extremely powerful" and supportive of Ukraine. He further stated, "any peace agreement that rewards the aggressor would be detrimental to Europe’s long-term security," while noting that the ultimate decision regarding peace rests with Ukraine.
