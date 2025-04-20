Alsharbatly, Al Hadi Shine At Hathab

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Abdullah Alsharbatly clinched the Big Tour title with a flawless round on Quisandro, clocking 46.05 seconds in the decisive stage on the final day of Longines Hathab Tour Round 12 at Al Shaqab's Longines Outdoor Arena yesterday.

Faleh Suwead Al Ajami finished second aboard Quick Bill, recording a time of 38.19 seconds but incurring four penalty points.

Cyrine Cherif secured third place on Easyboy de l'Aimant with a time of 65.71 seconds in the first round, during which she received eight penalties.

Ahmed Jaber Al Mulla, Member of the Board of Directors at the Qatar Equestrian Federation, crowned the Big Tour winners.

In the Open Class, Khaled Al Hadi dominated by claiming the top two positions aboard Carlton de Sauvageonn and Doremi du Flot Z, respectively. Mohammed Khalifa Al Baker, riding G-Star SL, took third place.

Trophies for the Open Class were presented by Abdullah Al Qashouti, Chairman of the Media and Live Broadcast Committee for the event.