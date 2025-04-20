Kunal Kapoor On Being Part Of Ensemble Films: 'Every Actor Brings Something Unique To The Table'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 20 (IANS) Actor Kunal Kapoor is all set to star in the much-talked-about heist drama, "Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins," starring Saif Ali Khan.

Considering that Kunal's filmography boasts films wherein he has been a part of ensemble projects, he is sharing the screen space with an ensemble cast yet again. However, Kunal revealed that he never felt overshadowed by starring in multi-starrer films.

Opening up about making careful choices of roles, he shared, "For me, acting has never been a battle of egos. Whether it's a solo film or standing among an ensemble, what truly matters is the lasting impression my character leaves on the audience. I've shared the screen with major stars throughout my career, but never once felt lesser because each performer brings their own personality to the table."

Talking about "Jewel Thief, the 'Rang De Basanti' actor added, "With 'Jewel Thief,' there were two compelling reasons, the chance to collaborate with talents like Saif Ali Khan, Jaideep, and Siddharth Anand and the fact that every character in this story possesses a distinct voice and space in the story. At the end of the day, I believe your craft and character should do the talking, not your billing on the poster."

In "Jewel Thief", Kunal will be seen adding intensity to the gripping plot alongside Saif Ali Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Nikita Dutta. While Saif and Jaideep play the roles of a con man and a crime lord, respectively, Kunal steps in as a ruthless cop, preventing them from getting their hands on the elusive diamond - The African Red Sun.

The project will enjoy cinematography by Jishnu Bhattacharjee, and editing by Aarif Sheikh.

Directed by Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal, "Jewel Thief" is backed by Siddharth Anand.

It is scheduled to begin streaming on Netflix on April 25.