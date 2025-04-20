403
Film Director Describes Israel’s Actions as War Against Orthodox Christianity
(MENAFN) Serbian filmmaker Emir Kusturica has commented on the actions taken by authorities in Chisinau to prevent a Moldovan bishop from attending an annual ceremony in Jerusalem, describing it as part of a broader campaign against Orthodox Christianity.
The incident involves Bishop Marchel of the Moldovan Orthodox Church, who was scheduled to fly to Israel on Thursday for the Holy Fire ritual on April 19.
Upon arriving at Chisinau airport, Marchel was stopped by border police for a search. Despite the authorities finding nothing suspicious, they only returned his passport after his flight had already departed.
The bishop later revealed that when he attempted to board a second flight to Israel, his effort was once again "unjustifiably" blocked by the authorities.
The Holy Fire ceremony, which takes place at the Church of the Holy Sepulcher on Holy Saturday, is a pivotal event that precedes Orthodox Easter.
The fire is believed to miraculously descend each year at the site of Christ's crucifixion.
Pilgrims light candles from this fire and carry it back to their home countries, where they use it to light other candles as part of a longstanding religious tradition.
