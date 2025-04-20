MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 20 (KUNA)

1928 -- A special British plane arrived in Kuwait offering a 15-Rupee ticket to be on a flight.

1942 -- Kuwait and Saudi Arabia signed, during era of Sheikh Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the first trade agreement for regulating bilateral trade.

1973 -- Iraqi forces carried out an incursion into the Kuwaiti territories occupying two border outposts.

1991 -- The Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah decreed forming the first government after the liberation.

2003 -- The former parliament member Issa Bahman died at the age of 72.

2020 -- Kuwaiti Cabinet extended suspension of work at ministries and government bodies from April 26 until May 28 according to counter COVID-19 measures.

2020 -- Kuwaiti cabinet tasked several ministries to boost strategic supplies of medicine, food, and commodities within measures to counter COVID-19.