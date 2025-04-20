Today In Kuwait's History
--
1928 -- A special British plane arrived in Kuwait offering a 15-Rupee ticket to be on a flight.
1942 -- Kuwait and Saudi Arabia signed, during era of Sheikh Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the first trade agreement for regulating bilateral trade.
1973 -- Iraqi forces carried out an incursion into the Kuwaiti territories occupying two border outposts.
1991 -- The Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah decreed forming the first government after the liberation.
2003 -- The former parliament member Issa Bahman died at the age of 72.
2020 -- Kuwaiti Cabinet extended suspension of work at ministries and government bodies from April 26 until May 28 according to counter COVID-19 measures.
2020 -- Kuwaiti cabinet tasked several ministries to boost strategic supplies of medicine, food, and commodities within measures to counter COVID-19. (end) gta
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment