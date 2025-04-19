Deputising For Queen, Awqaf Minister Opens 20Th Women's Quran Competition

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - On behalf of Her Majesty Queen Rania, Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs Mohammad Khalayleh on Saturday attended the opening of the 20th Women's International Hashemite Competition for Memorisation of the Holy Koran.

In his remarks at the opening ceremony, Khalayleh reiterated Jordan's longstanding dedication to promoting Quranic education and memorisation.

He highlighted the Kingdom's extensive network of Koranic centres across the country and its continued efforts in organising and participating in local and international Quran competitions.

Khalayleh noted that Her Majesty's sponsorship of the event reflects a deep commitment to empowering young Muslim women and strengthening their relationship with the Holy Koran, not only in terms of recitation, but as a comprehensive way of life guided by its principles.

He also underscored the importance of a sound understanding of the Koran as a foundation for ethical conduct, the promotion of justice, compassion, and tolerance, as well as the preservation of social harmony and national security.

Director of Women's Affairs at the Ministry Lamis Hazaymeh said that this year's competition brings together 44 participants from 40 Arab and Islamic countries, in addition to Jordan. She commended the ministry's sustained efforts in organising the annual competition over the past two decades.

Launched under Royal support in 1993, the competition is one of the oldest and most prestigious international Quran competitions of its kind. It includes national and international categories for both men and women, and has seen nearly 45,000 participants since its inception.