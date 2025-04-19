Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Uzbekistan, South Korea Discuss Easing Visa Rules, Expanding Seasonal Work Opportunities

2025-04-19 07:06:16
(MENAFN- AzerNews) According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the talks focused on key aspects of bilateral cooperation in the field of labor migration and the simplification of visa procedures for Uzbek citizens, Azernews reports, citing Kun News Agency.

The main topics of discussion included training highly qualified specialists for the South Korean labor market, developing joint educational programs, and creating new initiatives for pre-departure training. Particular attention was given to simplifying visa procedures, including potential opportunities for seasonal workers from Uzbekistan.

Both sides agreed to continue working in this direction to create favorable conditions for Uzbek citizens employed in the Republic of Korea.

