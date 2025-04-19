Uzbekistan, South Korea Discuss Easing Visa Rules, Expanding Seasonal Work Opportunities
The main topics of discussion included training highly qualified specialists for the South Korean labor market, developing joint educational programs, and creating new initiatives for pre-departure training. Particular attention was given to simplifying visa procedures, including potential opportunities for seasonal workers from Uzbekistan.
Both sides agreed to continue working in this direction to create favorable conditions for Uzbek citizens employed in the Republic of Korea.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment