UAE Announces Successful Prisoner Exchange Mediation Between Russia, Ukraine
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ABU DHABI, April 19 (KUNA) -- The United Arab Emirates announced on Saturday the success of mediation efforts between Russia and Ukraine, leading to the largest prisoner exchange since the outbreak of the conflict between the two countries, with a mutual exchange of 246 prisoners.
The exchange process totaled to 538 prisoners, including 31 injured Ukrainians, and 15 injured Russians, bringing the total number of prisoners exchanged due to mediations to 3,771 prisoners, said the UAE Foreign Affairs Ministry in a statement.
The ministry expressed its thanks to both countries for their cooperation in the mediation efforts, stating that the number of mediations has risen to 14, and reflects the distinguished relations between the UAE, Russia, and Ukraine.
The UAE will continue its efforts aimed at reaching a peaceful solution to the conflict, and to mitigate the humanitarian effects of the crisis, stressed the ministry. (end)
