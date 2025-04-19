US Congressman Visits Frontline, Signs Artillery Shell With Message To Putin

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Brian Fitzpatrick, U.S. Congressman and Co-Chair of the Congressional Ukraine Caucus, visited the frontlines near the Russian border and signed an artillery shell with a message intended for Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

Fitzpatrick shared this on Facebook , as reported by Ukrinform.

“It was my profound honor to deliver a very 'personal' message to Vladimir Putin today, from the front lines of the war near the Russian border, on behalf of our PA-1 community,” he posted.

The message read:“Peace through strength”.

In a separate video message posted on social network X, Fitzpatrick urged his fellow U.S. Congress members to not only visit Kyiv but also travel to the frontlines and meet with Ukrainian defenders.

As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed with U.S. Congressman and Co-Chair of the Congressional Ukraine Caucus Brian Fitzpatrick efforts to establish a dignified and lasting peace and security guarantees for Ukraine. Congressman Fitzpatrick expressed his willingness to visit the frontline.

Photo: Emma Lee/WHYY