Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Enemy Conducts Air Strikes On Residential Sector Of Kupiansk, Wounding Woman

2025-04-19 03:12:08
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army carried out air strikes on the residential sector of Kupiansk in Kharkiv region, a woman was injured

This was reported in a telegram by the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in the Kharkiv region, Ukrinform reports.

“This afternoon, enemy aircraft struck the residential sector of Kupiansk. Private estates were destroyed and damaged. A fire broke out on the territory of one of the households with an area of 200 square meters. A residential building and outbuildings were burning,” the post says.

It is noted that a woman born in 1963 sustained an explosive wound ️.

Read also: Russian army strikes Kupiansk at night, five wounded

A fire and rescue unit and a medical team of the State Emergency Service were involved in eliminating the consequences of the enemy strike.

As reported, five people were injured in the Kharkiv region as a result of another enemy attack on Kupiansk

Photo: SES

