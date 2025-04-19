Launch Of MITSU FOUNDATION's New Song 'Light Within' A Message Of Quiet Strength And Resilience

Cover art for“Light Within,” the second official song by MITSU FOUNDATION, representing quiet strength and hope.

- MITSUO IMAMURA, Founder of MITSU FOUNDATIONSHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The MITSU FOUNDATION , a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt public charity dedicated to supporting children affected by war, disasters, and poverty, proudly announces the release of its second official song,“Light Within .” Now available in 185 countries across over 55 music platforms, this song conveys a gentle message of resilience and inner strength.The Message Behind the Song“Light Within” was written and composed by MITSUO IMAMURA, the founder of MITSU FOUNDATION. Inspired by those who have suffered profound loss, the song quietly encourages listeners to trust in the light that remains within, even during life's darkest moments.“I hope this song becomes a source of quiet strength and healing,” says MITSUO IMAMURA.Song Details“Light Within” features a soft piano intro, layered with acoustic guitar arpeggios and emotional string arrangements, creating a calm and reflective atmosphere. The vocals-gentle and expressive-add to the song's message of subtle but unwavering resilience.Giving Back Through MusicAll revenue from this song is donated through the foundation to trusted humanitarian organizations such as the Red Cross, Médecins Sans Frontières (Doctors Without Borders), UNICEF, and Save the Children. Through music, the MITSU FOUNDATION promotes awareness and compassion while supporting those in urgent need.About MITSU FOUNDATIONMITSU FOUNDATION is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt public charity established in the United States. Its mission is to support people affected by war, natural disasters, and poverty, with a particular focus on vulnerable children. The foundation was founded by Japanese entrepreneur MITSUO IMAMURA, who overcame many challenges in his youth and achieved business success. Motivated by gratitude and a desire to give back, the foundation is primarily funded by his own contributions, along with donations from supporters. The foundation aims to allocate over 90% of all contributions to trusted international humanitarian organizations. It operates under U.S. nonprofit law and is committed to transparency and integrity in all its activities.For more information about our mission and donation efforts, visit:For more information about our mission and donation efforts, visit:Song Distribution Information. Release Date: April 18, 2025. Platforms: Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, and more. Regions: Available in 185 countries. Official Song Page: /music/light-within

