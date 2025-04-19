Will Submit Report To Centre On Murshidabad, Also Take Up The Issue With CM Mamata: Bengal Guv

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, April 19 (IANS) West Bengal Governor C.V Ananda Bose on Saturday said that he will take up the incident of communal violence at Murshidabad last week with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and also submit a report on his findings on the ground-level situations there to the Central government.

"What I learned from the affected people is that barbaric attacks have been conducted on them. Such attacks are not acceptable in a civilized society. This is against the spirit of Indian democracy. I came to know what the people want. So I will convey my message to the right places,” the Governor told mediapersons on his way back to Kolkata after completing his tour of the troubled pockets in Murshidabad district.

Thereafter, he said that he would take up the matter with the Chief Minister as well as the Union government also said that it is the responsibility of both Union and state governments to protect the people.

“I am hopeful that the air of tension and fear which is prevailing there will fade out soon. As a Governor, I will do the needful,” Bose said.

He also referred to the demands raised by the people of Murshidabad about setting up permanent central armed police forces (CAPF) camps in the troubled pockets of the district.

"The local people have certain specific demands. They want permanent CAPF camps. I will convey their demands to the right place. The people there want justice. I am always there with them,” the West Bengal Governor said.

Speaking on the occasion, he also said that the situation in the troubled pockets in Murshidabad has improved to a great extent following the deployment of CAPF there.

“However, some reasons for concern are still there. Still there are some problems. All these will have to be resolved,” the Governor said.