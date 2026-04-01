'Zero Tolerance On Drugs': LG Orders Crackdown In J&K

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday directed the adoption of a“zero tolerance” policy against the drug menace in Jammu and Kashmir, stressing a coordinated and multi-pronged strategy to curb substance abuse and trafficking.

Chairing a high-level meeting at Lok Bhavan in Jammu with Deputy Commissioners, Senior Superintendents of Police and senior civil and police officials, the Lieutenant Governor said tackling drug abuse must remain the administration's top priority.

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“Action against drug abuse must be our top priority. We need a collective mechanism to safeguard our youth and ensure a healthy future for Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

The Lieutenant Governor emphasised a comprehensive approach combining strict law enforcement with preventive and rehabilitative measures. He called for intensified efforts to dismantle drug trafficking networks, alongside sustained public awareness campaigns to deter potential users.

He also stressed the need to strengthen treatment, counselling and rehabilitation systems to support those affected by substance abuse, with the broader goal of making Jammu and Kashmir a drug-free Union Territory.

Directing officials to step up enforcement, Sinha called for stronger grassroots intelligence and coordinated action against drug smugglers. He underlined the importance of synergy between civil administration and police to ensure effective implementation on the ground.

The meeting also reviewed preparations for a dedicated three-month campaign under the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan. The Lieutenant Governor urged senior officials to lead the campaign from the front and ensure participation of all sections of society, turning it into a mass movement against drug abuse.

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“Every stakeholder must contribute to this effort so that the campaign becomes a people's movement,” he said.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo; Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat; Principal Secretary, Home, Chandraker Bharti; Special DG (Coordination) S.J.M Gillani; ADGP Headquarters M.K. Sinha; ADGP CID Nitish Kumar; Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor Mandeep K. Bhandari; Divisional Commissioners, IGPs, DIGs, Deputy Commissioners, SSPs and other senior officials.

The renewed push signals an intensified administrative focus on tackling drug abuse through enforcement, awareness and rehabilitation, amid growing concerns over its impact on youth in the Union Territory.

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