'No Enmity Toward Americans': Iranian President's Open Letter To The US As Tensions Escalate

MENAFN - Live Mint) Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has addressed an open letter to the American public, urging citizens to reconsider prevailing narratives about Iran as military tensions with the US intensify. The message, released on social platform X, arrives at a pivotal moment-just hours before President Donald Trump is expected to deliver a national address on ongoing US military operations involving Iran.

A Call to Reject“Misinformation” in Wartime Narratives

Pezeshkian's open letter frames the current geopolitical moment as a decisive turning point, warning of the long-term consequences of continued hostility.

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“Today, the world stands at a crossroads,” Pezeshkian wrote.“Continuing along the path of confrontation is more costly and futile than ever before.”

He urged Americans to question dominant portrayals of Iran, appealing for a more nuanced understanding beyond what he described as“the machinery of misinformation.” The Iranian president's remarks come amid an ongoing US-Israeli military campaign against Iran, now stretching into its fifth week.

War, Perception and the Question of American Interests

Central to Pezeshkian's message is a direct appeal to US citizens to evaluate whether the conflict serves their national interest. He questioned Washington's role in the war, suggesting that the US had entered the conflict“as a proxy for Israel,” while accusing Israel of amplifying threats to divert attention from its actions in Palestinian territories.

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“Is 'America First' truly among the priorities of the U.S. government today?” he asked, before inviting Americans to“look beyond the machinery of misinformation.”

The letter also highlighted the global contributions of Iranian expatriates, positioning them as evidence that prevailing narratives about Iran are incomplete or distorted.

Defensive Posture or Strategic Messaging?

Pezeshkian strongly rejected accusations of Iranian aggression, asserting that the country's military posture is rooted in self-defence.

“Despite its historical and geographical advantages at various times, Iran has never, in its modern history, chosen the path of aggression,” he wrote.

He argued that Iran's actions are a“measured response grounded in legitimate self-defense,” particularly in light of what he described as a growing US military presence in the region.

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These claims stand in contrast to US and Israeli justifications for the strikes, which officials have characterised as defensive or preemptive, though no publicly available evidence has been presented to substantiate imminent Iranian threats.

Diplomatic Breakdown and Competing Narratives

The letter also revisits the collapse of nuclear negotiations, placing responsibility squarely on Washington.

“Iran pursued negotiations, reached an agreement, and fulfilled all its commitments,” Pezeshkian wrote.“The decision to withdraw from that agreement... were destructive choices made by the US government.”

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The breakdown of talks has since given way to escalating hostilities, with both sides exchanging accusations and rejecting ceasefire proposals. A recent claim by Trump that Iran had requested a ceasefire was dismissed by Tehran as“false and baseless,” further illustrating the widening gulf between the two governments.

Iran calls US demands 'irrational' ahead of Trump war speech

Iran on Thursday rejected Washington's position as“maximalist and irrational” and denied that any ceasefire negotiations were under way, even as President Donald Trump prepared to address the nation on the escalating Middle East conflict.

Trump had claimed a day earlier that Iran's president sought a ceasefire, but insisted Tehran must first reopen the Strait of Hormuz-remarks that heightened global attention ahead of his televised address.

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“Messages have been received through intermediaries, including Pakistan, but there is no direct negotiation with the US,” Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said, accusing Washington of making“maximalist and irrational” demands.

He added that Iran was prepared for any escalation, including a potential ground invasion.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the US would consider a ceasefire“when Hormuz Strait is open, free, and clear,” warning that otherwise Washington would continue its offensive.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards, however, signalled defiance, vowing to keep the strategic waterway closed to the country's“enemies.”