Pakistan Women's Cricket Team Will Not Travel To India For Women’S World Cup

Islamabad, April 19 (IANS) The Chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the country's Interior Minister, Mohsin Naqvi has made it clear that Pakistan's women's cricket team will not travel to India for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup to be held later in the year.

The statement comes after Pakistan secured its position in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on Friday after beating Thailand in the Women's World Cup Qualifier by 87 runs. The PCB Chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, said he was happy for the women's cricket team for qualifying for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025, but added that the team will not travel to India.

“Pakistan team will not travel to India for the World Cup. It is now for India to decide where they will host our matches. Other than India, wherever the matches are hosted, our team will play. But not in India," he said.

India will host the 2025 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in September, featuring eight teams, including six already qualified ones. Matches will occur across five cities, with the final in Mullanpur, near Chandigarh.

When asked about why the team cannot travel to India for the World Cup, he said:“This is part of the agreement and the hybrid model. And India will have to abide by it, the way we did during the Champions Trophy," he added.

It is pertinent to note that India is the host nation for the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. However, Pakistan's matches will not be played in India. The decision stems from a mutual agreement signed and consented to between the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) before the Champions Trophy 2025.

At that time, India refused to travel to Pakistan to play their matches. Despite the protest by Pakistan with the ICC (International Cricket Council), it was mutually agreed that neutral venues would be arranged to facilitate cricket matches of the Indian cricket team, given the condition that while PCB accepts the hybrid model, it would also be applicable for matches in India. During the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, the Indian cricket team played its matches in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

It is also pertinent to note that cricket matches between India and Pakistan have been subjected to approvals from their respective governments for years due to the ongoing political tensions.