403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Rubio, Musk support Witkoff’s peace attempts
(MENAFN) Steve Witkoff, a trusted confidant of US President Donald Trump, spent over four hours in private discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday, focusing on potential steps toward resolving the Ukraine conflict. Witkoff, who had previously traveled to Russia for high-level talks on the issue, then headed to Oman for negotiations related to Iran’s nuclear program on Saturday.
Witkoff has gained attention for his success in facilitating a Gaza truce even before Trump took office and has become a key figure in US diplomacy regarding Ukraine. His third visit to Russia in two months has drawn criticism, with detractors accusing him of being overly friendly with Putin, lacking the necessary experience, or trying to overshadow the role of the US Secretary of State.
However, supporters of Witkoff, including conservative activist Laura Loomer, defend his efforts, arguing that his work on peace negotiations and hostage releases far surpasses what many of his critics have achieved in their careers. “Steve Witkoff is working tirelessly for President Trump,” Loomer wrote on X. Elon Musk, a close ally of Trump and leader of a government waste-cutting task force, also praised Witkoff’s efforts, with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio agreeing with Loomer’s support.
Witkoff’s February visit to Russia led to a high-profile prisoner exchange and helped pave the way for diplomatic talks between the two countries. The third visit on Friday coincided with another prisoner swap between the US and Russia in Abu Dhabi, signaling continued efforts to restore diplomatic relations. The Kremlin confirmed that Witkoff and Putin discussed the settlement of the Ukraine conflict, though no further details were provided.
Witkoff has gained attention for his success in facilitating a Gaza truce even before Trump took office and has become a key figure in US diplomacy regarding Ukraine. His third visit to Russia in two months has drawn criticism, with detractors accusing him of being overly friendly with Putin, lacking the necessary experience, or trying to overshadow the role of the US Secretary of State.
However, supporters of Witkoff, including conservative activist Laura Loomer, defend his efforts, arguing that his work on peace negotiations and hostage releases far surpasses what many of his critics have achieved in their careers. “Steve Witkoff is working tirelessly for President Trump,” Loomer wrote on X. Elon Musk, a close ally of Trump and leader of a government waste-cutting task force, also praised Witkoff’s efforts, with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio agreeing with Loomer’s support.
Witkoff’s February visit to Russia led to a high-profile prisoner exchange and helped pave the way for diplomatic talks between the two countries. The third visit on Friday coincided with another prisoner swap between the US and Russia in Abu Dhabi, signaling continued efforts to restore diplomatic relations. The Kremlin confirmed that Witkoff and Putin discussed the settlement of the Ukraine conflict, though no further details were provided.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment