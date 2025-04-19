Shelling Leaves Settlements In Kherson Territorial Community Without Power Supply
This was reported by the Kherson City Military Administration in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
“As a result of shelling by Russian terrorists, the settlements of the Naddnipriansky starosta district were de-energized. According to Khersonoblenergo JSC, critical infrastructure was significantly damaged after the attacks of the Russian occupation army,” the statement said.
It is noted that experts are studying the extent of the damage. Emergency repair work will begin as soon as the security situation allows.Read also: Seven people injured in Kharkiv region due to Russian shelling over past day
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russian invaders shelled and carried out air strikes on 36 settlements in Kherson region over the past day, injuring nine people.
