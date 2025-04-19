Zelensky Promoted Levchenko To Brigadier General To Head Of Military Law Enforcement Service
According to Ukrinform, this is stated in Decree No. 248/2025 , published on the President's website.
“To award the military rank of Brigadier General to Colonel Vitalii Levchenko, Chief of the Military Law Enforcement Service in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Chief of the Main Directorate of the Military Law Enforcement Service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,” the document reads.Read also: Zelensky imposes sanctions on Russian celebrities, missile manufacturer
As reported by Ukrinform, on April 19, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi congratulated the soldiers of the Military Law Enforcement Service on their professional holiday and expressed gratitude for their service to Ukraine.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment