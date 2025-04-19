Zelensky Promoted Levchenko To Brigadier General To Head Of Military Law Enforcement Service

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky has promoted Colonel Vitaliy Levchenko to the rank of brigadier general, the head of the Military Law Enforcement Service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to Ukrinform, this is stated in Decree No. 248/2025 , published on the President's website.

“To award the military rank of Brigadier General to Colonel Vitalii Levchenko, Chief of the Military Law Enforcement Service in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Chief of the Main Directorate of the Military Law Enforcement Service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,” the document reads.

imposes sanctions on Russian celebrities, missile manufacturer

As reported by Ukrinform, on April 19, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi congratulated the soldiers of the Military Law Enforcement Service on their professional holiday and expressed gratitude for their service to Ukraine.