Rescuers Extinguish Fires Caused By Russian Strikes In Sumy Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Rescuers of the State Emergency Service extinguished fires caused by Russian strikes at night and in the morning of April 19.

According to Ukrinform, the State Emergency Service reported this on Facebook .

The fires occurred in the settlements of Putivl, Buryn and Sumy communities. Non-residential buildings and vehicles were burning.

In addition, the day before, SES employees worked in the Krasnopilia community, where Russian troops attacked the residential sector.

Ukrainian forces repel Russian armored assault insector

The fires have been extinguished, and no casualties have been reported, the SES noted.

As Ukrinform reported, Russian troops fired 56 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region at night and in the morning of April 19

Photo: SES