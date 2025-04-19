Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Rescuers Extinguish Fires Caused By Russian Strikes In Sumy Region

Rescuers Extinguish Fires Caused By Russian Strikes In Sumy Region


2025-04-19 05:05:56
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Rescuers of the State Emergency Service extinguished fires caused by Russian strikes at night and in the morning of April 19.

According to Ukrinform, the State Emergency Service reported this on Facebook .

The fires occurred in the settlements of Putivl, Buryn and Sumy communities. Non-residential buildings and vehicles were burning.

In addition, the day before, SES employees worked in the Krasnopilia community, where Russian troops attacked the residential sector.

Read also: Ukrainian forces repel Russian armored assault in Sumy sector

The fires have been extinguished, and no casualties have been reported, the SES noted.

As Ukrinform reported, Russian troops fired 56 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region at night and in the morning of April 19

Photo: SES

MENAFN19042025000193011044ID1109447823

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search