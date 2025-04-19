Iran, US To Hold Second Round Of High-Stakes Nuclear Talks In Rome

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Rome: The United States and Iran are set to resume high-stakes talks Saturday on Tehran's nuclear programme, a week after an initial round of discussions that both sides described as "constructive".

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in Rome, images broadcast early Saturday by Iranian state television showed, where he was set to join Oman-mediated talks with US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff.

They come one week after the two sides conducted what Iran called indirect talks in Muscat. Those were the first discussions at such a high level between the foes since US President Donald Trump abandoned a landmark nuclear accord in 2018.

Western countries including the United States have long accused Iran of seeking to acquire nuclear weapons -- an allegation Tehran has consistently denied, insisting that its programme is for peaceful civilian purposes.

Tehran and Washington have had no diplomatic relations since shortly after Iran's 1979 Islamic revolution.

Following his return to office in January, Trump revived his "maximum pressure" campaign of sanctions against Iran.

On Friday Araghchi said Iran "observed a degree of seriousness" on the US side during the first round but questioned their intentions.

"Although we have serious doubts about the intentions and motivations of the American side, in any case we will participate in tomorrow's (Saturday's) negotiations," he said at a press conference in Moscow.

In a social media post early on Saturday, Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said Tehran was "aware that it is not a smooth path but we take every step with open eyes, relying also on the past experiences".