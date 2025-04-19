Jubin Nautiyal On ‘Tumhe Dillagi’: Recreating A Song I’Ve Loved Was Both A Privilege, Challenge

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 19 (IANS) The makers of“Raid 2” on Saturday dropped their new song,“Tumhe Dillagi,”a recreation of the iconic classic by legendary Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. Singer Jubin Nautiyal said that recreating a song he has“loved was both a privilege and a challenge.”

“Tumhe Dillagi has always been one of those timeless songs that stayed with me,” As I child , then as a boy and now as a man I am still enjoying this timeless magic of Nusrat Saab,” says Jubin Nautiyal.

The reimagined version is by composer Rochak Kohli and brought to life through Nautiyal's vocals. It features lyrics by Manoj Muntashir and Purnam Allahabadi.

Nautiyal added:“There's a deep sense of yearning in this version that I tried to carry through every note. It speaks to the silences between two people, the emotions that linger unspoken. Recreating a song I've long loved was both a privilege and a challenge-to hold on to its soul while bringing my own voice to it.”

Set against the backdrop of a vibrant festive celebration, the song spotlights the growing connection between Ajay Devgn and Vaani Kapoor.

“Reimagining a classic like Tumhe Dillagi came with a sense of responsibility,” adds composer Rochak Kohli.

Kohli added:“The original holds such emotional weight, and my aim was to honour that while giving it a texture that fits into the 80s/ 90s world of Raid 2. It's about blending nostalgia with a cinematic context that feels fresh, yet deeply rooted in feeling.”

Helmed by Raj Kumar Gupta, Raid 2 also stars Riteish Deshmukh, Supriya Pathak, Saurabh Shukla, and Amit Sial.

“Raid 2” is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, and Krishan Kumar. The film is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series and is a Panorama Studios production.

It is set to release theatrically on May 1.