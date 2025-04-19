Two Dead, Nine Injured As Heavy Rains And Hailstorms Wreak Havoc Across KP

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) PESHAWAR: At least two people lost their lives and nine others sustained injuries in various rain and hailstorm-related incidents across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa since April 16, according to a report by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

The fatalities include one man and one woman, while the injured comprise four men, three women, and two children. The PDMA report highlighted that incidents in districts including Charsadda, Khyber, Shangla, Battagram, and Lower Chitral partially damaged 11 homes.

The authority has instructed the concerned district administrations to immediately assist the affected families and ensure top-notch medical care for the injured. It has also directed the use of all available resources to reopen blocked roads.

PDMA stated that its Emergency Operations Center is fully functional and maintaining constant coordination with district administrations and relief agencies. Citizens have been urged to report any emergency by calling 1700.