David Warner Joins Seattle Orcas For MLC 2025

New Delhi, April 19 (IANS) Veteran Australian opener David Warner is all set to begin a new chapter in his cricketing career. The 37-year-old has signed with Seattle Orcas for the third edition of Major League Cricket (MLC), which will be held in the USA from June 12 to July 13.

This will be Warner's first appearance in the MLC, a league that has been steadily growing in popularity since its launch in 2023.

Warner, one of the most explosive batters in T20 history, brings a mountain of experience to the Orcas' squad. He has played 401 T20 matches across the world and scored 12,956 runs at a healthy strike rate of 140.27. Known for his aggressive starts and fearless strokeplay, Warner is expected to give the Orcas a solid boost at the top of the order.

Despite being one of the most successful players in the IPL - ranking fourth on the all-time run-getters list with 6,565 runs - Warner surprisingly went unsold at the IPL 2025 auction. But the southpaw didn't let that setback affect his form. He is currently captaining Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League and played a key role in taking Sydney Thunder to the final of the Big Bash League earlier this year, finishing with 405 runs in 12 innings. He was also part of the title-winning Dubai Capitals squad in the ILT20 in February.

Seattle Orcas will be hoping Warner's inclusion changes their fortunes. After topping the table in the inaugural MLC season in 2023, they had a forgettable campaign last year, finishing at the bottom with just one win from seven games. With Warner's vast experience, they'll be aiming for a strong comeback.

Interestingly, MLC 2025 won't clash with The Hundred this time, allowing Warner to play in both leagues. He is also set to appear for London Spirit in England's 100-ball tournament later this year.