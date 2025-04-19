Celebrating Museums As Custodians Of Cultural Legacy

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network) Through time, museums have stood as steadfast guardians of human and natural legacy, preserving a kaleidoscope of heritage that reflects the richness and diversity of our world. Guided by values of authenticity and integrity, museums connect past and present, helping us better understand the world and our place within it. Museums are actively safeguarding the diverse tapestry of humanity's shared experiences.

Each year, on 18 April, the world comes together to celebrate history, identity, and collective memory around a specific theme through World Heritage Day. This global observance passionately promotes the importance and challenges of protecting and conserving cultural heritage. This year's theme, Heritage under Threat from Disasters and Conflicts: Preparedness and Learning from 60 years of ICOMOS Actions, underscores the urgent need to protect heritage in the face of global challenges and unite communities. It is also a timely opportunity to reflect on ICOMOS's six decades of achievements and chart its future objectives. As museum professionals, experts, and enthusiasts prepare to gather in Dubai at ICOM's 27th General Conference, ICOM Dubai 2025 seeks to carry this torch further, providing a global platform to explore industry-related challenges, inspire innovative strategies, and foster international collaborations for prevention, preparedness, and resilience in a rapidly changing world. The conference, themed 'The Future of Museums in Rapidly Changing Communities,' will address key areas such as safeguarding intangible heritage, youth power, and the rise of new technologies.

Museums worldwide play an essential role in preserving our shared heritage and promoting understanding; they play a transformative role in engaging with communities, highlighting historical significance, and embracing cultural diversity. In times of crisis, they become pillars of resilience, offering hope when natural disasters or human conflicts endanger our cultural identities, roots and treasures.

Dubai and the United Arab Emirates exemplify a profound commitment to safeguarding cultural heritage through impactful initiatives led by the Ministry of Culture and Dubai Culture & Arts Authority. The emirate has made significant investments in preserving and promoting its rich cultural heritage; among its flagship initiatives is the restoration and revitalisation of the Al Shindagha Historical Neighbourhood, home to Al Shindagha Museum - the largest heritage museum in the United Arab Emirates - which offers an immersive exploration of Dubai's tangible and intangible heritage. Other key efforts include Etihad Museum, which documents the pivotal moments leading to the UAE's founding, and Hatta Heritage Village, which preserves the essence of rural Emirati life. Additionally, the Hatta Archaeological Landscape has been submitted to the UNESCO World Heritage Tentative List, further reinforcing Dubai's commitment to heritage conservation.

Through ICOM Dubai 2025, the emirate will provide an extensive networking platform for museums and cultural professionals, advocating for ethical stewardship, protection, and promotion of heritage globally. The conference will foster cross-border dialogue and partnerships, and explore trends and innovative solutions for heritage conservation and education strategies. Through exhibitions, public programs, and community engagement, ICOM Dubai 2025 will showcase how museums inspire awareness and action, which are crucial for safeguarding cultural legacy.

World Heritage Day invites us to pause and deeply reflect on the precious bonds that unite heritage. museums, and the communities they serve. It reminds us that safeguarding our heritage is both an act of preservation and an ongoing dialogue that spans generations, cultures, and borders. With ICOM Dubai 2025 leading this vital conversation, museums position themselves as beacons of inspiration and agents of change, engaging with communities to cherish, celebrate, and promote their legacy for generations to come.