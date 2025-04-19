Government Appoints New Head Of State Agency For Tourism Development
The announcement was made via Telegram by the government's permanent representative in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, Ukrinform reports.
“The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has appointed Natalia Tabaka as the head of the State Agency for Tourism Development of Ukraine,” Melnychuk wrote.Read also: Kazakhstan appoint s new ambassador to Ukraine
In addition to Tabaka's appointment, the government also named Oleksandr Pavlichenko as Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine for European Integration and Serhii Suiarko as the State Secretary of the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine.
As previously reported, the Cabinet of Ministers dismissed Ivan Havryliuk as First Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine.
Photo: Cabinet of Ministers
