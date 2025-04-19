What Is Easter And Why Do We Celebrate It With Eggs? A Brief History Explained

MENAFN - Live Mint) Easter, which commemorates the resurrection of Jesus Christ, is one of the main events in the Christian calendar. It falls on April 20. The day comprises feasting and celebration as people participate in religious services, decorate and exchange Easter eggs, engage in classic Easter games.

What is Easter?

Easter is a celebration of the victory of life over death and is considered a pivotal event in Christian faith. According to Ecclesiastical tradition, it comes on first Sunday after the Paschal Full Moon, which follows spring equinox, which causes the date to shift each year as per lunar cycles. It generally falls between March 22 and April 25.

It marks the end of Holy Week, which consists of Palm Sunday (Jesus' entry into Jerusalem), Maundy Thursday (Last Supper), Good Friday (Jesus' crucifixion) and Easter Sunday (Jesus' resurrection).

| Easter without eggs? How eggflation is reshaping tradition in 2025

Easter reminds to hold on to hope, even in the darkest of times, because light always awaits at the end of the journey. It symbolises renewal, rebirth, and the enduring power of hope, inspiring to embody love, forgiveness, and compassion in our everyday lives, following Jesus's examples and values.

Easter: History of using eggs

The egg has long been a symbol of new life and rebirth, prior to Christianity. Eggs were associated with fertility and the rebirth of the earth in spring in ancient cultures. It is believed Easter egg traditions come from pagan spring festivals, specifically those honouring fertility goddesses like Ēostre (an Anglo-Saxon goddess), whose name might be the origin of the word Easter.

| Easter 2025: Date, history and significance - all you need to know

Early Christians adopted the egg as a symbol of Jesus' resurrection. Easter marked the end of Lent, and eggs were commonly used among the first things which people ate to break the fast. Kids search for hidden eggs, mostly filled with candy or toys. Interestingly, colouring and decorating eggs is a widespread tradition, particularly in eastern Europe.

The tradition expanded overtime to comprise chocolate Easter eggs, which became prominent in the late 19th century. The first chocolate Easter eggs appeared in Europe, with France and Germany leading the way.