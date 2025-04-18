Legends Of War - Book 2: Sparrow Wars In The Garden Of Bliss, Presented By Atticus Publishing

A Tale of War, Family, and Unbreakable Legacy'

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Atticus Publishing proudly presents Legends of War - Book 2: Sparrow Wars in the Garden of Bliss , a captivating historical fiction novel by acclaimed author C. A. Portnellus. This 10th-anniversary edition published by Scriptor House, revisits a poignant tale of resilience, legacy, and the haunting echoes of war. Through the eyes of Barton Barre, a young man thrust into the chaos of World War II, and Elise Boulanger, his distant yet deeply connected confidante, Portnellus masterfully explores themes of love, duty, and the weight of history.Barton Barre, a young man from Beaumont, Texas, finds himself ensnared in the brutal realities of Operation Overlord (D-Day). Haunted by his family's dark past, Barton hopes to break free from the long-standing curse that has plagued the third sons of the La Barre lineage for nearly three centuries. Will he have the courage to rewrite his fate and embrace the family motto:“Nous Sommes Contre Les Ventes”-We Fly Against the Winds?Meanwhile, Elise Boulanger, whom Barton met only once at a dance in Louisiana, becomes his steadfast pen pal. As she navigates the complexities of love, war, and growing up in a world on the brink of destruction, her story serves as an emotional counterpoint to Barton's harrowing journey. Their letters unfold a story of romance, self-discovery, and the desperate hope to hold on to love amid the horrors of war.At its heart, Legends of War - Book 2 explores the cyclical nature of conflict. It delves into the stark contrast between patriotic duty and family legacy, drawing parallels between generations of men thrust into war's unforgiving grasp. The novel's overarching theme-Sparrow Wars in the Garden of Bliss-symbolizes the fragile peace of ordinary lives shattered by war, much like innocent sparrows disrupted by the ravenous forces of destruction.C. A. Portnellus paints an evocative picture of the toll war takes, not just on soldiers but on the families and loved ones left behind. With a blend of historical accuracy, romance, and an ever-present sense of mystique, she delivers a profound and emotionally gripping tale.C. A. Portnellus is a passionate storyteller with a love for history, fiction, and romance. Her ability to blend historical authenticity with deeply human experiences has made her a beloved author in the historical fiction genre. In addition to writing, Portnellus is an artist, musician, and adventurous cook, infusing her stories with sensory depth and emotional authenticity.Her literary works include the Sparrow Wars in the Garden of Bliss: A La Barre Family Saga series, featuring Prelude to War (Book 1), Legends of War (Book 2), The Road Home (Book 3), Things of the Earth (Book 4, Part I & Part II), and Shiver in the Dark: A Collection of Eerie Tales & Novellas.C. A. Portnellus recently sat down with Logan Crawford on The Spotlight Network TV to discuss Legends of War - Book 2: Sparrow Wars in the Garden of Bliss and the overarching themes of war, family legacy, and resilience. In this interview, she shares insights into the inspiration behind the novel, the generational struggles of the La Barre family, and the symbolism that drives the story.To watch the full interview, please see the embedded video below.To learn more and contact C. A. Portnellus, visit her official website:Legends of War - Book 2: Sparrow Wars in the Garden of Bliss is available for purchase on major online book retailers, including Barnes & Noble, Ingram Spark, and Amazon. Get your copy today and immerse yourself in this compelling saga of war, love, and destiny.

