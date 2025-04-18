Defense Ministry Reveals Timeline For Withdrawal Of Troops Fighting Since 2022 From Front

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Servicemen who have been fighting since 2022 will be withdrawn from the front.

This was stated by First Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Lieutenant General Ivan Havryliuk during an hour of questions to the government in the Verkhovna Rada, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The development of a mechanism is being finalized in case of the necessary human resources for training and replacement of troops who are currently performing tasks in the combat areas. As for the gradual replacement, starting with those servicemen who have been performing tasks since 2022,” Havryliuk said.

According to him, this will happen only when there is a human resource available to train and replace the units that are at war.

“Busification is a shameful phenomenon, and we are doing everything to avoid it,” Havryliuk added.

He noted that work is underway on possible ways to cover the shortage of troops at the front lines. In particular, the possibility of creating units of servicemen aged 18 to 24 who joined the army under contract is being considered.

Ukrainian forces liberate around 16 square kilometers near Pokrovsk –

“In addition, recruitment centers have been opened and work is underway to attract foreigners to perform tasks in combat areas on our territory. Today we have more than 50 recruitment centers in the regions and cities of Ukraine to attract citizens of Ukraine on a voluntary basis. We are working in this direction,” emphasized Havryliuk.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Lieutenant General Ivan Havryliuk resigns from the post of First Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine at his own request .