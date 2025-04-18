UNRWA Says Current Blockade On Gaza The Most Severe Since Aggression Began

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

New York: The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) considered the stifling blockade imposed by the Israeli occupation authorities on Gaza, which has been in place for nearly seven weeks, the most severe since the beginning of the aggression on the Strip on October 7, 2023.

In a report published today on the current situation in Gaza, the UN agency stated that 420,000 civilians have been displaced again in the Strip since March 18 due to the renewed aggression. It stressed that the lack of humanitarian aid entering Gaza and the ongoing blockade imposed by the occupation for seven weeks are more severe than the period following October 7, 2023.



It stated that as a result of the blockade, vital humanitarian supplies in Gaza, including food, fuel, medical aid, and vaccines for children, have rapidly run out. It noted that many civilians have lost their lives due to Israeli shelling since the ceasefire agreement was violated on March 18.

All UN and international reports have deemed the occupation's aggression against Gaza a violation of international conventions and agreements, calling for its immediate cessation. However, the Israeli war machine continues to destroy what remains of life in the stricken Strip.