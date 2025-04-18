Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Integra Lifesciences To Host First Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call On May 5, 2025


2025-04-18 04:45:48
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PRINCETON, N.J., April 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: IART), a leading global medical technology company, will release first quarter 2025 financial results on Monday, May 5, 2025, prior to the market open. In conjunction with the earnings release, Integra's management team will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET.

A live webcast will be available on the Investors section of the Company's website at investor.integralife.com . For those planning to participate on the call, register here to receive dial-in details and an individual pin. While not required, joining 10 minutes before the event starts is recommended. A webcast replay of the conference call will be available on the Investors section of the Company's website following the call.

About Integra LifeSciences

At Integra LifeSciences, we are driven by our purpose of restoring patients' lives. We innovate treatment pathways to advance patient outcomes and set new standards of surgical, neurologic and regenerative care. We offer a comprehensive portfolio of high quality, leadership brands. For the latest news and information about Integra and its products, please visit .

Investor Relations:
Chris Ward
(609) 772-7736
...

Media Contact:
Laurene Isip
(609) 208-8121
...

