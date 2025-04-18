QFZ And BIOCAD Sign Mou To Establish Biotechnology And Pharmaceuticals Activities

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Qatar Free Zones Authority (QFZ) and BIOCAD– one of Russia's leading biotechnology companies – yesterday signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding, paving the way for the establishment of biotechnology and pharmaceuticals activities in the Free Zones in the State of Qatar, including but not limited to research and development and manufacturing processes.

The MoU signing was witnessed by H E Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al-Thani, Minister of Commerce and Industry – State of Qatar and Chairman of Qatar Free Zones Authority (QFZ), and H E Maxim Reshetnikov, Minister of Economic Development of the Russian Federation. The MoU was signed by H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Bin Faisal Al-Thani, CEO of Qatar Free Zones Authority (QFZ), and Dmitrii Sivokoz, CEO of BIOCAD, during the Qatar – Russia Business Forum. High-ranking officials from both countries attended the signing ceremony, alongside distinguished industry leaders and guests.

The MoU seeks to create conditions for cooperation in strategic areas such as new technologies, logistics and biomedical sciences. BIOCAD shall also encourage its partners and suppliers to establish presence in Qatar's Free Zones as part of broadening Qatar's biomedical sciences ecosystem. In addition, BIOCAD shall support local research and development and engage with leading Qatari universities and research institutions, fostering academic-industry partnerships and involving the local scientific community in collaborative R&D initiatives.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Faisal Al-Thani, CEO of QFZ, commented on the occasion:“Our partnership with BIOCAD is a strategic step in positioning Qatar as a hub for biomedical innovation. It reflects QFZ's commitment to attracting future-focused industries and advancing the goals of the Third National Development Strategy and Qatar National Vision 2030.”

Recently, a delegation from the Qatari Ministry of Public Health paid a visit to the Russian Federation, with a special focus on BIOCAD's R&D and manufacturing facilities. During the meeting, the parties discussed potential cooperation in providing Qatar's population with modern, effective, and safe medications, including pharmaceutical localization and the establishment of biotechnological production within Qatar.

“The company is interested in entering the Qatari pharmaceutical market not just as a supplier of its products, but also as a reliable state partner, contributing to the development of the country's own pharmaceutical industry through the transfer of technology for the production of biotechnological medicine for Qatar and global markets,” said Dmitry Sivokoz, CEO of BIOCAD.

He added that:“this cooperation would not only improve access to high-efficacy therapies for Qatari patients but also foster the development of the local pharmaceutical industry and strengthen bilateral ties between Russia and Qatar.”