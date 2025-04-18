Abu Dhabi Launches HELM Cluster To Propel Global Healthtech Innovation

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

A strategic alliance between the Abu Dhabi Investment Office , the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi , and Hub71 has been formalised to accelerate the growth of HealthTech and life sciences startups through the newly established Health, Endurance, Longevity, and Medicine cluster. This initiative aims to position Abu Dhabi as a global centre for biotechnology, MedTech, and digital health innovation.

The HELM cluster is projected to contribute AED 94 billion to Abu Dhabi's GDP and create 30,000 new jobs by 2045. Under the agreement, Hub71 will leverage its extensive venture capital partner network to showcase investment opportunities within the HELM cluster through targeted roadshows, networking engagements, and dedicated promotional initiatives.

The announcement was made during Abu Dhabi Global Health Week , an event that convenes global researchers, policymakers, healthcare professionals, investors, and entrepreneurs to address critical global health challenges. The 2025 edition of ADGHW, held from April 15-17 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, emphasised precision medicine, digital health, and artificial intelligence.

The HELM cluster complements existing initiatives such as HealthX, a startup programme developed in partnership with New York University Abu Dhabi and startAD. HealthX provides startups with access to world-class facilities, expert mentorship, and pilot opportunities, enabling the transition of innovative concepts to impactful healthcare solutions within Abu Dhabi's ecosystem.

The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi has been recognised for its efforts in fostering a dynamic healthcare innovation ecosystem, receiving the Startup Ecosystem Stars Award 2024. Since 2021, the department has supported over 80 healthcare startups, contributing to an annual growth of 35.8 per cent in the life sciences sector and creating 926 specialised jobs.

