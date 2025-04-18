Bringing More Joy To Home Care: Activity Connection Partners With The Senior Care Influencer Lance A. Slatton As Brand Ambassador

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "For over 25 years, Activity Connection has been creating resources to enrich the lives of aging loved ones and those who care for them," said Doug Ewald, CEO of Activity Connection. "We're excited about the opportunity to work with Lance as a brand ambassador because we're so clearly aligned in mission and values. Our hope is through this partnership we're able to help more home care professionals and families caring for loved ones who are aging in the home."

Lance A. Slatton, a senior care professional with over 20 years of experience, has built a platform that educates and supports caregivers and families navigating the complexities of aging and elder care. His reach spans millions of listeners and viewers worldwide via his popular podcast and YouTube channel, "All Home Care Matters."

Slatton said "While we receive many offers and opportunities to partner and collaborate with companies and brands it has to be the right fit with the right goals to lend our brand and name to and I quickly realized that Activity Connection and their team hold the same values as I do. The resources, support, and benefits that they are offering seniors, caregivers, home care companies, and facilities has had a tremendous positive impact for many years. I am looking forward to continuing to help share these resources to ensure that seniors and care partners have meaningful activities and engagement resources. I am honored to be a small part of Activity Connection and their team."

This partnership brings together enhanced resources, practical tools, and valuable insights from senior living to meet the unique needs of home care professionals and families. This initiative unites Slatton's expertise with Activity Connection's trusted programs and resources to empower home caregivers of all types, as well as families. The goal is to provide the tools and knowledge needed to overcome the challenges of delivering personalized, engaging daily enrichment for those in their care. This partnership reflects a shared commitment to building a supportive community where senior care is rooted in confidence, compassion, and expertise-bringing best practices from senior living into the heart of home care.

About Lance A. Slatton / All Home Care Matters

All Home Care Matters, the nation's leading voice in long-term care, is available wherever you get your podcasts, including YouTube, Apple Podcast, Google Podcast and Spotify. The program has received many notable awards including 2023 Recipient of the coveted YouTube Creator Award for surpassing 100,000 subscribers; 2023 Recipient of the Award of Distinction from the Academy of Interactive Visual Arts - The Communicator Award for Film & Video in Health and Wellness; 2023 Recipient of the Silver Award from the Academy of Interactive Visual Arts - The w3 for Social Campaigns in Health and Wellness in Film & Video; 2024 Recipient of the Award in Excellence from the Academy of Interactive Visual Arts - The Communicator Award for Film & Video in Social Campaigns & Series in Healthcare; and 2024 Recipient of the GOLD w3 Award for Branded Entertainment in Health & Wellness for Dementia & Social Media. His book "The All Home Care Matters Official Family Caregivers' Guide" is available on Amazon. For more information, go to or

About Activity Connection

Activity Connection is a trusted leader in life enrichment programming, serving nearly 20,000 senior living communities. Each month, the platform delivers over 400 original, high-quality resources across nearly 40 categories-including themed activities, crafts, games, trivia, reminiscence programs, Montessori-based engagement, lifelong learning, virtual travel experiences, holiday celebrations, and more. While many programs are designed for broad community engagement, versions of select activities are specially created for those in memory care. These thoughtfully developed resources help promote connection and purpose for residents at varying ability levels. Many also encourage intergenerational engagement, providing meaningful opportunities for families and volunteers to participate. All content aligns with person-centered care standards and complies with state regulations-empowering activity professionals and caregivers with tools that are not only engaging, but deeply enriching for our aging loved ones. Learn more at .

