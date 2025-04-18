Ukraine To Receive Around $3B Loan From Japan

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukraine and Japan have signed an agreement under which Kyiv will receive a loan of up to 471.9 billion Japanese yen (approximately $3 billion), which is to be repaid using revenues generated from frozen Russian sovereign assets.

The Ukrainian Finance Ministry said this in a statement seen by Ukrinform.

"Today, Ukrainian Finance Minister Sergii Marchenko and Japanese Ambassador to Ukraine Masashi Nakagome signed an agreement in the form of an exchange of notes. It provides for a loan of up to 471.9 billion Japanese yen (about $3 billion)," the statement reads.

The funds are part of the G7's Extraordinary Revenue Acceleration (ERA) mechanism, which totals around $50 billion.

According to the ministry, the loan has a 30-year maturity. It will be serviced and repaid using future proceeds generated from immobilized Russian sovereign assets.

Ukraine, Japan sign $58M grant deal for recovery program

The funds will be used to support Ukraine's priority budgetary needs and contribute to the country's recovery and development.

Marchenko thanked the government and people of Japan for this critically important support, as well as for all financial assistance received since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion.

He added that over the past three years, Japan had provided more than $8.5 billion in budgetary support to Ukraine.

As reported earlier, the G7's ERA initiative aims to provide Ukraine with $50 billion, with $20 billion to be contributed by the European Union.

In December 2024, Ukraine signed an agreement with the EU to establish the Ukraine Loan Cooperation Mechanism (ULCM), allowing profits from frozen Russian assets to be used to service loans of up to EUR 45 billion under the ERA framework.

As part of ERA, the United States transferred $1 billion to Ukraine in December 2024. In January 2025, the EU provided the first EUR 3 billion from its own share of the loan.

Photo credit: Ukrainian Finance Ministry