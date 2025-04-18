Forestry Equipment Market Report 2025: Growth Trends And Forecasts To 2030 - Electric And Hybrid Systems Revolutionizing The $14 Billion Industry

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global forestry equipment market is projected to grow from USD 11.33 billion in 2024 to USD 14.51 billion by 2030, driven by trends in sustainable forest management and bioenergy expansion. Advancements in electric and hybrid systems and demand for eco-friendly machinery are key factors. North America leads the market due to innovation and high demand for timber. Dominant players include Deere & Company and Hitachi, focusing on technological integration and new product launches. The market is set for a 4% CAGR from 2025 to 2030.

The "Forestry Equipment Market: Analysis by Product, Power Source, and Region with Growth Trends and Forecasts to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global forestry equipment market, valued at $11.33 billion in 2024, is projected to reach $14.51 billion by 2030. This growth is spurred by a convergence of industry trends, including the push for sustainability and increased demand from the bioenergy sector. Forestry equipment, encompassing machinery like harvesters, skidders, and chippers, is vital in enhancing efficiency and minimizing environmental impacts in forest operations.

As sustainability drives the forestry market, industries focus on innovations that promote responsible resource management. The demand for efficient, eco-friendly harvesting equipment is poised to accelerate, particularly as the renewable energy sector, fueled by wood and biomass, expands. This trend sees the integration of electric and hybrid systems in forestry machinery, aligning with global eco-initiatives.

Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Product: The market is segmented into Felling Equipment, Extracting Equipment, On-Site Processing Equipment, and Separately Sold Parts and Attachments. Felling equipment holds a significant market share due to its role in meeting timber demands in construction and paper industries, powered by technological advancements that enhance efficiency and reduce environmental impact.

By Power Source: The market divides into Oil, Gas, and Electric categories. Oil-powered equipment dominated in 2024, favored for its reliability in harsh environments. As these machines evolve to meet strict emissions standards, their role in high-capacity operations continues, underscoring their market dominance.

By Region: North America led the market in 2024, fueled by sustainable practices and technological advancements like automation and GPS integration. With the U.S. and Canada home to major manufacturers, supported by pro-conservation policies, this region is expected to maintain its lead.

Market Dynamics:

Growth Drivers: The expanding construction sector, urbanization, and rising demands for wood products play pivotal roles in market growth. Investments in modern, sustainable machinery cater to these demands while pushing innovation in forestry.

Challenges: The market faces challenges such as high maintenance costs and emerging market competition, which could potentially impact growth.

Trends: Increasing automation, eco-friendly practices, and advanced technologies characterize the market's progressive trajectory. Innovations in sustainable forestry equipment are crucial as regulatory pressures heighten.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19 and Way Forward: The pandemic initially hindered the market but recovery is in sight as automation and technological integration boost operations. The focus on eco-friendly solutions and efficiency is setting the stage for long-term growth, promoting innovation and demand for modern equipment.

Competitive Landscape: The industry features key players such as Deere & Company, Hitachi, and Volvo Group. Companies are investing in new product developments and market expansions. Recent innovations by John Deere and Volvo CE demonstrate proactive strategies to meet evolving market needs.

