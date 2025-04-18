403
U.S. Strikes On Yemen’S Oil Port Kill 38, Sever Houthi Financial Lifeline
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) US airstrikes on Yemen's Ras Isa oil port killed at least 38 and injured over 100, according to Houthi sources. The strikes, confirmed by US Central Command, aimed to destroy a key Houthi revenue stream.
The US military campaign, which began in earnest in March 2025, marks the largest operation in the Middle East during President Donald Trump's second term.
Trump's stated objective is clear: end Houthi attacks on international shipping in the Red Sea and restore freedom of navigation. Trump's approach stands out for its scale and decisiveness.
He ordered overwhelming force, targeting oil terminals, airports, missile launch sites, and Houthi leadership. The US Navy has fired over 120 SM-2 and 80 SM-6 missiles, plus dozens of Evolved Sea Sparrow Missiles, at a cost nearing $1 billion.
The Pentagon estimates the Houthis have launched 174 attacks on US naval vessels and 145 on commercial ships since early 2023. The disruption forced about 70% of commercial shipping to reroute around Africa, raising costs and threatening supply chains.
The Houthis, backed by Iran, have controlled large parts of Yemen and the country's Red Sea coast since 2014. Their attacks on shipping, which intensified after October 2023, have sunk two vessels and killed several sailors.
The group claims solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, but their actions have choked a vital global trade corridor. The Bab el-Mandeb Strait, now under threat, usually handles about 12% of global maritime traffic.
Trump's Red Sea Strategy
Trump's strategy relies on close cooperation with regional partners, especially Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Saudi intelligence and financial support play a central role, giving Riyadh greater freedom to act.
Trump's administration has lifted previous restrictions, allowing Saudi Arabia to pursue military options against the Houthis. This shift has eased pressure on Saudi Arabia and expanded its maneuvering space in Yemen.
The US campaign has not only targeted Houthi infrastructure but also sent a strong warning to Iran. Trump has publicly held Iran responsible for Houthi actions, threatening severe consequences for continued support.
The deployment of B-2 Spirit stealth bombers to Diego Garcia underscores the seriousness of the US response. While the US bears most of the military burden, European and regional allies have contributed little, despite their reliance on Red Sea trade.
The economic fallout from the shipping crisis has hit them hardest, yet the US remains the main force confronting the Houthis. Trump's actions demonstrate a willingness to use decisive force to protect global commerce.
He has shown that, while seeking peace, he will not hesitate to act forcefully when vital interests are at stake. The world now sees that restoring order in the Red Sea required a leader ready to do what it takes.
