Tamil Actor Shriram Is Under Expert Medical Care, Say Actor's Friends, Family

Chennai, April 18 (IANS) The friends and family members of young Tamil actor Shriram, whose recent posts on Instagram had made many of his well-wishers worry about his health and wellbeing, have now shared the news that the young actor is under expert medical care and that he is currently taking time off social media.

Ace director Lokesh Kanakaraj, who is a good friend of actor Shriram, issued a statement on behalf of the actor's friends and family members on Friday. It may be recalled that Shriram had played one of the leads in Lokesh Kanakaraj's superhit film 'Maanagaram.'

The statement issued by Lokesh Kanakaraj read,"We would like to inform all well-wishers, friends, and members of the media that actor Shriram is under expert medical care and is currently taking some time off from social media following his doctor's advice."

The friends and family of the actor requested everyone to respect his need for privacy as "he focuses on his recovery and well-being."

Urging people to refrain from speculating and spreading misinformation, they said, "Speculation and misinformation can be extremely distressing, and we urge all media platforms both online and offline to refrain from spreading rumours or unverified updates about his health. We also appeal to media platforms to remove any objectionable content or interviews based on his current condition and to respect his personal space as he focuses on recovery."

Stating that they did not any views expressed by certain individuals in interviews, the wellwishers of the actor said they "...deny the same completely."

The family also thanked the media for its continued love, support, and understanding during this difficult time the actor was undergoing.