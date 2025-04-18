Have Initiated Enquiry Regarding Rajouri Incident: Army

In a statement, the army said that it had received input on likely movement of terrorists in a vehicle in this sensitive area. Accordingly, search operations were being conducted. Preliminary information suggests that on being stopped, the individual tried to snatch weapon of the soldiers on duty and initiated a scuffle with them.

The spokesman further stated that however, an enquiry has been initiated. Should any personnel be found guilty of misconduct, strict action will be taken in accordance with the existing law.

The Indian Army remains steadfast in upholding the highest standards of professionalism and discipline in the conduct of counter terror operations. All sections of the society are requested to continue to cooperate and collaborate with the Indian Army for collective and comprehensive security in this sensitive area, reads the statement.

