Craig Shults Featured In Exclusive Interview On Resilient Leadership And Long-Term Growth

A new feature interview shines a spotlight on Craig Shults, a seasoned finance and leadership professional whose career path exemplifies resilience, adaptability, and an unwavering commitment to personal growth. In the exclusive conversation titled Craig reflects on his journey from the Mohawk Valley in Upstate New York to his current role as Controller and CFO at JSL Construction in Orange County, California.







In the interview, Craig shares that leadership, for him, isn't about a title-it's a mindset and a practice built over time.“Leadership used to mean being in charge-making the decisions, steering the ship,” he says.“Today, I see leadership as a mindset-a daily choice to show up with integrity, stay curious, and bring out the best in others.”

Throughout the conversation, Craig discusses the value of listening, the underrated importance of self-discipline, and how taking ownership-even when you're not in charge-is essential to long-term success. He also dives into how personal setbacks have played a pivotal role in shaping his leadership style and growth.“You learn more from a setback than from a win,” Craig shares.“That reflection is priceless.”

One of the most engaging parts of the interview explores how Craig supports and mentors others. He emphasizes connection over control, listening over directing, and authenticity over perfection.“I try to model the habits and mindset I've found valuable-accountability, curiosity, and clear communication,” he explains.

Known for his work ethic and steady leadership style, Craig attributes much of his drive to the idea of legacy.“I want the work I do-whether it's building systems, leading a team, or mentoring someone-to outlast me,” he says.“That sense of purpose keeps me going, even when things get tough.”

This insightful interview offers a deeper look into how one leader continues to evolve, stay grounded, and lead with intention-before and beyond the title.

About Craig Shults

Craig Shults is a finance and leadership professional based in Orange County, California. With over three decades of experience across industries-from insurance to construction-he has cultivated a career defined by integrity, self-discipline, and continuous learning. Craig holds multiple degrees and certifications and remains active in philanthropic efforts, supporting causes such as the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

To read the full interview, click here .

