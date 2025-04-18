Trace Finance Joins Borderless.Xyz Network, Enhancing FX Liquidity And Stablecoin Payments In Brazil

Known for powering aggregators like dLocal, Trace Finance brings proven expertise in cross-border settlement. This integration is set to significantly reduce the cost of stablecoin-based FX transactions while offering institutions and enterprises a faster, more transparent, and secure experience across borders.

Kevin Lehtiniitty, CEO of Borderless, shared his perspective on the collaboration:

"Our goal has always been to make cross-border transactions simpler and more efficient. Brazil remains a key market for stablecoin adoption due to its high remittance volume and appetite for lower-cost, faster settlement options. Trace Finance's capabilities align perfectly with our mission, and we're excited to embed their infrastructure into our global network."

Bernardo Brites, CEO of Trace Finance, echoed this sentiment:

"We're thrilled to join such a powerful network. This partnership will give Borderless' current partners access to seamless BRL on/off ramps with stablecoins, named accounts, and third-party payments-delivered at rates close to mid-market. Trace Finance already moves hundreds of millions of USD every month, and by joining Borderless, we'll further enhance our payment capabilities, unlock new corridors, and offer instant settlement with industry-leading pricing."

With this latest integration, Borderless continues to unify stablecoin platforms and local payment providers under one consolidated infrastructure-offering global users easier, faster, and more transparent ways to move value across borders. This partnership further accelerates Borderless's progress toward making on-chain transactions more accessible and compatible with traditional finance everywhere.

About Borderless

Borderless is a leading global payments infrastructure company designed to facilitate transactions using internet native money including stablecoins and real-world assets (RWAs). Covering more than 50 countries and 23 currencies, Borderless's mission is to empower builders to create efficient money movement, deliver stable currencies to emerging markets, and drive the transition to onchain banking. Borderless is backed by Amity Ventures, along with executives of leading companies such as Michael Shaulov of Fireblocks, Johnny Ayres of Socure, and Anton Katz of Talos. To learn more about Borderless, users can visit .

About Trace Finance

Trace Finance empowers global payment enterprises to seamlessly move money across borders and access stablecoins with ease. With over $4 billion USD in processed volume, we provide the infrastructure that enables instant settlement, regulatory clarity, and best-in-class FX and crypto on/off ramps. Trace has backing from HOF Capital, Circle Ventures, Stellar Foundation and Mantis VC (The Chainsmokers). To learn more about Trace Finance, users can visit .

