Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: VMAR) - Revolutionizing The Electric Marine Market


2025-04-18 04:03:28
(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) December 5, 2024 (Investorideas Newswire) Investorideas , a go-to platform for big investing ideas, including EV stocks reports on recent news and market overview of the electric marine market.

EVMagazine says "Electric boats are transforming the marine industry with their blend of innovation and sustainability. Powered by battery-driven electric propulsion systems, these vessels offer a cleaner, quieter alternative to traditional fuel-powered boats, aligning perfectly with the global move toward greener technologies."

A company making waves and a pioneer in the sector is Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq:VMAR ), a pioneer in electric boating, recognized for its innovative E-MotionTM Electric Marine Powertrain Technology that offers a superior, zero-emission boating experience. With proprietary, turn-key electric solutions.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq:VMAR ), just announced it entered into a milestone partnership with Massimo Marine, the marine division of Massimo Group (NASDAQ: MAMO ). From the news: This collaboration will produce a fully integrated 30-foot electric pontoon platform designed for commercial and recreational markets. As part of Vision Marine's strategic shift to offer complete electric boats directly to consumers, this partnership represents a key step in rapidly delivering high-quality electric marine products to market.

