Bengaluru Tenants Slam 'Unfair' Charges By Landlords, Say There's No 'Agreement'

MENAFN - Live Mint) As real estate prices soar in Bengaluru, a growing number of tenants are voicing frustration over what they call an 'unspoken scam'-landlords slashing security deposits without clear justification when tenants move out. Many report vague reasons like 'wall marks,' 'normal usage damage,' or minor cleanliness concerns being cited for these deductions. Often, tenants say there are no formal agreements outlining such charges, leaving them feeling powerless and blindsided.

“This is the biggest scam in Bangalore,” wrote A K Mandhan, an investment advisor, on the social media platform X.“When you leave an apartment, the owner sends you only a fraction of your security deposit, claiming 'damage' or something vague-despite no evidence. I've lived in maybe 10 apartments, and this illegal retention has happened every single time.”

Mandhan is not alone in facing this issue. Many tenants across Bengaluru recount comparable experiences, where landlords withhold significant portions of their security deposits, using explanations like“wall stains,”“wear and tear,” or minor cleaning tasks. Often, there's no documentation outlining these deductions, and tenants feel the charges are imposed unfairly and without room for discussion.

How Much Do Landlords Charge as Security Deposits ?

In Bengaluru, renters are typically required to put down security deposits equivalent to six to 10 months' rent. For those paying ₹40,000 monthly, this translates to a hefty sum between ₹2.4 lakh and ₹4 lakh. A deduction of just 20% at move-out can mean a considerable loss-often made without any official explanation, according to a Hindustan Times report.

Although awareness around unfair deposit practices is increasing, renters still find themselves grappling with inconsistent norms. While the accepted standard ranges from six to nine months' rent, many tenants claim landlords are asking for nearly double, further straining affordability in an already expensive market.

The Reason Behind Buying a Home

For many investors, buying a home isn't just about investment-it is also about reclaiming peace of mind, Redditors say.

"I'm done with bad landlords, annoying roommates, and endless arguments over deposits being withheld for something as minor as a scratch on the wall," said one Reddit user, reflecting on their decision to buy a home. "No more dealing with landlords who ignore repair requests or vanish when something needs fixing. No more compromises on lifestyle, like debates over veg or non-veg food."

For this homeowner, the decision to buy wasn't just financial but deeply personal.“I did my interiors the way I wanted. I live in a space that works for me, not one I have to adapt to. Every day, I thank myself for having the foresight to buy. Especially now, with rent prices fluctuating wildly.”