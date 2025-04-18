Anwar's Highly Calculated Handshake With Min Aung Hlaing

MENAFN - Asia Times) When Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, in his capacity as ASEAN's 2025 rotational chair, met Myanmar Senior General Min Aung Hlaing in Naypyidaw on April 17, the diplomatic calculus of Southeast Asia shifted-if only slightly and with deep ambivalence.

The meeting, ostensibly framed around humanitarian aid following the devastating earthquake that struck Myanmar's northern and central regions on March 28, marked the first formal ASEAN leader's visit to the military junta since the collapse of the Five-Point Consensus.

In a moment that may come to define Malaysia's ASEAN chairmanship, Anwar shook the hand of a general whose regime has killed, displaced and dismembered the very notion of a unified Myanmar after staging a democracy-suspending coup in 2021.

There is no denying the symbolic weight of the encounter. After years of deliberate diplomatic distance, ASEAN had until now refrained from high-level engagements with Min Aung Hlaing to avoid legitimizing the Tatmadaw's seizure of power.

Anwar's decision to break that pattern-regardless of humanitarian justification-has reopened questions about ASEAN's resolve, coherence and credibility.

While framed as a humanitarian mission, the meeting inadvertently offered the junta a much-needed photo opportunity to signal regional recognition, if not acceptance.

Naypyidaw's tightly choreographed media coverage quickly splashed images of Anwar and Min Aung Hlaing across state-controlled outlets, reinforcing the perception that the junta remains Myanmar's only legitimate ruler.

Yet it would be overly simplistic to paint the meeting as a diplomatic capitulation. Anwar's visit brought immediate, practical gains.

First, it opened up secure corridors for the delivery of humanitarian aid under the coordination of the ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on disaster management (AHA Center).

Malaysian teams are now working through multilateral and local NGOs to access quake-hit areas that had previously been sealed off due to the ongoing civil conflict.