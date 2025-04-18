Malayalam Actor Vincy Aloshious Not To File Complaint Against Shine Tom Chacko

MENAFN - IANS) Kochi, April 18 (IANS) Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko, who escaped during a police raid in connection with an alleged drug use complaint against him, was caught in another controversy when his colleague Vincy Aloshious accused him of misbehaviour.

Aloshious, who had previously spoken about being mistreated by a co-actor on a film set, identified the individual as Chacko.

She initially, without naming the Chacko, said an actor misbehaved with her and was seen spitting some white powder.

She had complained to the Film Chamber on the condition that the name of the actor should not be revealed.

However, Kerala Film Chamber general secretary Saji Nandiyattu revealed the name of Chacko to the media and promised that action would be taken against him.

Soon after that, Aloshious, appearing before the media, said the promise given to her was not kept, and therefore, she won't cooperate with such people.

Aloshious told the media she is not interested in pursuing the case again.

On Friday morning, her father told the authorities that the family is not interested in following up on the incident.

"What happened on the film set can be settled within the film industry itself, and they are not interested in taking up the case outside the film industry," said her father.

Incidentally, the families of Chacko and Aloshious have known one another for a while.

Meanwhile, Chacko in a post on his social media page took pot shots against the media for their coverage about him and posted a video footage of a hugely popular film produced for the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) many years back that showed Mohanlal jumping into a swimming pool.

He also posted the picture of his upcoming film 'Soothravakyam' in which the alleged misbehaviour happened.